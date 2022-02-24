New Tractors For The Ministry Of Agriculture

Today, the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries & Barbuda Affairs received two (2) new tractors, which were purchased from CPR Equipment Services Ltd., which the owners, Mr. Rippon and his son Paul, delivered.

The keys were handed over to the Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Barbuda Affairs, Hon. Samantha Marshall and the Director of Agriculture, Mr. Gregory Bailey.

These tractors will be used to enhance the agriculture lands and increase the productivity of the agricultural stations and the farmers, in turn increasing the food security of the country.

They will perform duties such as; ploughing, tilling and sowing which have been an important duty needed by many in the agriculture field.

New Tractors

Support Antigua Newsroom from as little as $5 – it only takes a minute. If you can, please consider supporting us with a regular amount each month. Thank you.