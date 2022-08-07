New PM declares Monday a public holiday in St. Kitts and Nevis

Dr. Drew

Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew made the announcement following his official swearing-in as the Federation’s fourth prime minister.

The swearing-in ceremony was held at Government House on Saturday, Aug. 06. It comes following the successful bid by the newly elected Prime Minister Drew and five other members of the St. Kitts and Nevis Labour Party, who captured six of the eight seats that were contested on St. Kitts in the Aug. 5 Federal Elections.

Prime Minister Drew stated, “I would like to announce that Aug. 08, which is next Monday, be declared a holiday as part of the celebration of the victory of our party.”

The granting of a public holiday following the outcome of the Federal Elections in St. Kitts and Nevis is in keeping with a longstanding tradition.

