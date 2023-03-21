New Hours of Operation implemented at Passport and Citizenship Division

The Passport and Citizenship Division of Antigua and Barbuda (The Passport Office) on Queen Elizabeth Highway, will implement new hours of operation from Wednesday 22nd March 2023 to facilitate upgrades to the facility.

The new hours of operation are from 8 a.m. to 12 noon Monday to Friday until further notice.

The Passport and Citizenship Division of Antigua and Barbuda (The Passport Office) on Queen Elizabeth Highway extends its thanks to the public for its cooperation and understanding and apologizes for any inconvenience caused.

