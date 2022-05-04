New gaming company “CAGE” commences operations in Antigua and Barbuda

CAGE Antigua-Barbuda Ltd., (“CAGE Antigua”) today announced the start-up of its gaming operations on Antigua with a number of its local retailer locations around Antigua going “live.” CLICK HERE TO JOIN OUR WHATSAPP GROUP

Robert B. Washington, Chairman of CAGE Antigua said: “The deployment of its gaming terminals, at local retailer locations around Antigua and Barbuda, is expected to continue over the next 120-days.”

Washington continued: “When the CAGE Antigua system is installed and fully mature, its players and customers around Antigua and Barbuda will be able to win daily prizes (“Lot A Cash”), weekly prizes (“Super Cash”) and a monthly (“MEGA Cash”) progressive mystery prize, enjoy a higher return to the CAGE Antigua players, play games from digital wallets and played over a SAS gaming system that ensures compliance with Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorists Financing (“AML”), Know Your Customer (“KYC”) and Bank Secrecy Act (“BSA”).”

Washington states: "CAGE Antigua is licensed to operate under a gaming license issued by the government of Antigua and Barbuda pursuant to which the government of Antigua and Barbuda shall receive a percentage Net Win Per Day ("NWPD" a defined term) which amount is paid monthly, in arrears."

CAGE Antigua is a wholly owned company of The CAGE Companies (an RLJ Companies Majority Owned Company), co-founded by Robert L. Johnson (Founder of BET) and Robert B. Washington in 2004 for the purpose of bringing superior Video Lottery, Video Gaming Terminals, Gaming Machines, central computer systems and exciting, new downloadable game content, Sports Betting, Virtual Sports games, Mobile Gaming and exciting content to targeted Latin America and Caribbean countries; with the goal of enhancing local economies and creating local entrepreneurial and employment opportunities.

Johnson and Washington were the former owners of the Leeward Islands Lottery Holding Company (“LILHCo”) that was started in St. John, Antigua in 1994.

LILHCo managed and operated state sponsored online lotteries in a number of countries and territories in the Caribbean, including Anguilla, Antigua & Barbuda, Barbados, Bermuda, St. Kitts and Nevis, Sint Maarten, Saba and St. Eustatius and the United States Virgin Islands of St. Croix, St. John and St. Thomas.

“We are excited about our new opportunity on Antigua and Barbuda and believe that our game content, gaming system and many jackpots will provide our many customers with additional socially engaging experiences, new jobs and significant recurring revenue for the government of Antigua and Barbuda.”

Johnson stated: Washington said: “CAGE Antigua will deliver world class products that will benefit the many small businesses that serve as our commission retailers. Our customers will also benefit from our game content by having access to both retail and digital solutions to wager on our gaming terminals” Washington continued: “we also see sports betting, virtual sports and mobile gaming playing a big part in the future growth of CAGE Antigua.”

