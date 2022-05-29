New e-commerce platform PayServ, launches in Antigua

St. John’s, Antigua – Technological advancements in the Caribbean have been further enhanced with the launch of the innovative platform PayServ. CLICK HERE TO JOIN WHATS APP GROUP

Conceptualized and developed by Pivot, the mobile platform bridges the gap between service providers and customers with access to dozens of industries and facilities.

PayServ – as its name suggests – is a mobile application that offers free marketing and other exposure to suppliers and allows for service seekers to easily connect their desires to those providing the services.

Antigua and Barbuda will serve as the launching pad for the new platform, which is set to expand in neighboring territories, offering services that range from the movement of people to goods and more.

The app stands as an economic platform that allows for an ease in transactions whereby customers and suppliers can exchange revenue for services within the app itself.

The “PayServ wallet” has been amply referred to as Caribbean Apple Pay which allows users from both ends to send and receive money and – wherever necessary – cash out said revenue. Both end users can credit their virtual wallets by using any traditional visa or master card.

“We have been working on this platform for quite some time. And we are finally at a place where we feel ready to release it and bridge that gap between goods and services. We have learnt a lot over the years and happily we are able to now present this to the public free of charge,” said Sherwin Jupiter, app developer and principal at Pivot.

Jupiter – who is also the architect behind the PayCab and PayMeal mobile apps – is revered for innovations in the technological arena, having also developed mobile applications for the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) and provided web and other digital platforms for scores of other organizations within and outside of the Caribbean.

“This is by far one of my most favorite projects. Because it was developed by us for us as Caribbean people. It is literally first world technology at our fingertips,” he said.

As a young entrepreneur himself, Jupiter believes strongly in the concept of networking and bridging the gap between supplier and customer without the red tape and – most importantly – the cost.

And with the support of the Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Hon. Gaston Browne, he feels even more confident in the growth and potential of the platform.

As it stands, PayServ offers services in food orders and delivery, spa and other beauty services, mechanical services, carwash, plumbing, barbering, tour and taxi operations, and much more.

There are two platforms available, one that caters to service providers and another that caters directly to consumers, allowing for appropriately different experiences.

Customers have the advantage of not only using a service but to also rate and/or recommend these services to other users.

This creates a level of hospitality and related experiences that pushes both businesses and customers to a desired parallel of standards and integrity.

The app is free to download in the Apple iOS and Google Play stores. Service providers wishing to get listed are encouraged to explore the platform and follow a few simple steps.

LINK TO APP

PayServ User App: https://smarturl.it/payserv

PayServ Service Provide App: https://smarturl.it/payserv-provider

PayServ Store App: https://smarturl.it/payserv-store

Website: https:// payserv.app

