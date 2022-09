Nelson’s from above

COMMUNITY NOTICE

The National Parks Authority wishes to advise that the Nelson’s Dockyard will remain closed today as our maintenance team carry out routine checks on our buildings following the passage of Tropical Storm Fiona.

We do apologise for the inconvenience caused but the protection of life and property under the circumstances is our highest priority.

The Dockyard will re-open as normal for visits tomorrow Monday 19th September 2022.

