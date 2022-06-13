National Park expresses sadness at tragic loss of Liberta resident

The National Parks Authority wishes to express its condolences to the family and friends of Courtney ‘Zyie’ Charles, who lost his life in tragic circumstances while fishing over the weekend. CLICK HERE TO JOIN OUR WHATS APP GROUP

His body was pulled from the waters off the rocky coastline below Shirley Heights by the Coast Guard this Sunday.

While the circumstances surrounding his death are being investigated, the board and management of the National Park wishes to identify with the loss that those closest to Charles are presently feeling.

He is family to members of our staff and the National Park has sought out his handiwork as a skilled electrician in the past.

Our thoughts and prayers remain with family, friends and all of Liberta who are touched by this heart-breaking loss of a valued and well-loved member of the community.

CLICK HERE TO JOIN OUR WHATSAPP GROUP