National Gold Medal Sprinter Dwayne Fleming Gets A $10,000 Government Cash Award For His Outstanding Performance

At a brief ceremony at the Ministry of Social Transformation Headquarters on Friar’s Hill Road, a cash award of $10,000.00 was presented to the 2022 CARIFTA Games gold and silver medalist, 16-year-old sprinter Dwayne Fleming of New Winthorpes.

Dwayne, a student of the Princess Margaret School, has added his name to the list of high-performance athletes hailing from the tiny village of New Winthropes which has produced world-class golfers and cricketers.

On hand for the presentation were the Minister of Education and Sports, the Hon. Daryll Matthew and the Parliamentary Representative for the area where Dwayne hails from, the Honourable Dean Jonas, Minister for Social Transformation, Human Resource Development, and the Blue Economy.

Both Ministers of Government commended Dwayne on his outstanding performance in the 100 and 200 metres sprints against a field of outstanding athletes in the sprint capital of Jamaica and expressed their confidence that he will move on to greater achievements, and pledged the Government’s continued support.

Young Dwayne and his mother Ms. Sheena Nelson, both expressed their gratitude to the Honourable Dean Jonas for the award and shared that it would assist greatly in offsetting costs associated with training for upcoming events.

