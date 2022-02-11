National AIDS Secretariat offering free testing on Valentine’s Day

The National AIDS Secretariat will be offering free testing on Valentine’s Day; Monday 14th February.

Testing will take place at the HIV Prevention Unit on Long Street from 9am-3pm.

There will be complementary drinks upon entry as well as grab-and-go refreshments.

There will be gift baskets on sale with many more prizes.

Come, know your status, walk in and get tested. Be Careful, Not Careless.

