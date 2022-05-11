Multiple Resorts on Antigua and Barbuda win BIG with the annual TripAdvisor Travelers’ Choice Awards

Antigua and Barbuda: Following a challenging two years managing the Covid-19 pandemic, Antiguan and Barbudan properties have emerged as solid winners in the TripAdvisor Travelers’ Choice Best of the Best Awards 2022, securing wins in both the World and Caribbean Categories.

These awards presented to the Top 25 hospitality businesses are voted on every year by real travelers visiting and experiencing the world. As quoted by TripAdvisor, “these are the best spots out there, according to, well, the best travelers out there.”

Vernon A. Jeffers Snr, Executive Chairman of the ABHTA extends congratulations to all properties noting that “amid the challenges experienced over the period of the pandemic, our member properties have excelled in multiple categories. This is a testament to the level of investment that the properties continue to make to keep Antigua and Barbuda at the forefront of Caribbean Tourism. We applaud the hard work and dedication of our Management and Frontline teams for continuing to make excellence in service as a hallmark of Antiguan & Barbudan Hospitality. On behalf of the Board of Directors of the ABHTA, congratulations to all winners. We are extremely proud to see so many properties emerge as the Best of the Best.”

TripAdvisor Best of the Best Winners for 2022

Category: Best in the World

Top 25 All Inclusive: #11, Hermitage Bay

Top 25 Most Romantic: #25, Hermitage Bay

Category: Caribbean

Top 25 Hotels in the Caribbean

#9, Hermitage Bay

#12, Hammock Cove Antigua

Top 25 All Inclusive in the Caribbean

#3, Hermitage Bay

#4, Curtain Bluff Resort

#6, Keyonna Beach Resort

#10, Galley Bay Resort & Spa

#12, Cocos Hotel

#25, Cocobay Resort

Top 25 Luxury Caribbean

#6, Hermitage Bay

#8, Hammock Cove Antigua

Top 25 Most Romantic Caribbean

#3, Hermitage Bay

#4, Hammock Cove

#13, Keyonna Beach Resort

#16, Galley Bay Resort & Spa

#18, The Escape at Nonsuch Bay

#20, Cocos Hotel

To read more on TripAdvisor Top 25 Best of the Best Awards, visit https://www.tripadvisor.com/TravelersChoice

The ABHTA collectively represents the hospitality industry by educating, advocating and promoting to increase visitation and the economic benefits for Antigua and Barbuda. The primary focus is on the needs and best interests of the members of the Association. The membership of the Antigua & Barbuda Hotels & Tourism Association is open to all hotels, restaurants, airlines, and companies directly or indirectly involved in the tourism sector of Antigua and Barbuda. Joining the Association is a way of showing your support of the island’s tourism product and helping us to further develop our tourism industry.

Support Antigua Newsroom from as little as $5 – it only takes a minute. If you can, please consider supporting us with a regular amount each month. Thank you.