Mother reports indecent assault on teenaged daughter to Johnsons Point Police Station

Another instance of sexual assault – this time involving a teenager –has been reported to the Police.

REAL News has been reliably informed that officers are now investigating the indecent assault of a 15-year-old girl.

The teen’s mother, according to reports, telephoned the Johnsons Point Police Station and made a report after finding out the assault had allegedly taken place.

Again, as in previous unrelated incidents, the reported act was committed against the teenager by a man whom she knows.

The Police have obtained certain information and have launched an investigation into the matter, as they seek the alleged offender.

This offence reportedly occurred at about 2 a.m. on May 29 in the southern part of the island. REAL NEWS

CLICK HERE TO JOIN OUR WHATSAPP GROUP