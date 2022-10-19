Mother makes urgent appeal to assist son with emergency brain surgery after he was struck in the head with iron pipe

*EMERGENCY HELP NEEDED FOR 14 YEAR OLD JOSHUA DAVIS*

Good day, My name is Olivia Davis and I am the Mother of Joshua Davis. At this present moment, my son is in critical condition at the Sir Lester Bird Medical Center and is need of an emergency *BRAIN SURGERY*.

Joshua was hit in the head with an iron pipe during a misunderstanding less than 2 weeks ago.

Today, (19.10.22), the Doctor advised me that due to the increased swelling on the brain, he has less than 2 weeks to get the surgery completed or he will no longer be with me.

The total cost for the surgery is $14. 000US.

*Due to this untimely situation, I am asking for a little assistance for his fund raiser event @NeNe CaNdy’s Frozen Treats this upcoming Saturday 22nd October from 12pm until 9pm .*

If you are able to donate a $20 or bread, a case of drink, Napkin, anything of your choice, please understand it will be greatly appreciated.

You can contact me @ 780-1755 or drop off any contributes at NeNe’s located on Fort Road Opposite Brydens.

Thank you so much for taking the time out to read this message. God will work it out.

Thank you. God Bless.

