More than 4,000 immigrants granted amnesty

The Minister responsible for Immigration reported that a little more than 4000 immigrants made use of the amnesty that ran for four months, from March 1st to June 30th 2022.

CARICOM nationals made up the largest number of applicants requiring the amnesty; nationals of more than 15 other states also made applications.

Certificates are likely to be issued before the end of July, allowing the applicants to make provisions for either residency or citizenship.

