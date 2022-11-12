MISSING: 29-year-old Jowana Lee of Swetes Village

Lee

MISSING PERSON

The family of 29 years-old Jowana Lee of Swetes Village is concerned as to her whereabouts and is appealing to the public for assistance in locating her.

Jowana was reportedly last seen around 10:00 am on Wednesday 9th November, prior to her leaving home to go to Liberta.

A report of her disappearance was made at the All Saints Police Station by a family member around 7:30 pm on Saturday 12th November.

Several efforts were made to contact her by phone, but have proven unsuccessful.

She is described to be approximately 5ft-5 inches in height with dark complexion and short dreadlock hairstyle.

Anyone with information as to her whereabouts can contact the All Saints Police Station at 460-1000 or the Criminal Investigations Department at 462-3913.

