MISSING: 29-year-old Jowana Lee of Swetes Village

Lee
MISSING PERSON
The family of 29 years-old Jowana Lee of Swetes Village is concerned as to her whereabouts and is appealing to the public for assistance in locating her.
Jowana was reportedly last seen around 10:00 am on Wednesday 9th November, prior to her leaving home to go to Liberta.
A report of her disappearance was made at the All Saints Police Station by a family member around 7:30 pm on Saturday 12th November.
Several efforts were made to contact her by phone, but have proven unsuccessful.
She is described to be approximately 5ft-5 inches in height with dark complexion and short dreadlock hairstyle.
Anyone with information as to her whereabouts can contact the All Saints Police Station at 460-1000 or the Criminal Investigations Department at 462-3913.
