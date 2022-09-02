MISSING: 26 year old Kevorn Bailey, better known as ‘Sardis’

SEARCH ON FOR MISSING 26 YEAR OLD MAN

Police and the family of 26 year old Kevorn Bailey, better known as ‘Sardis’ are now trying to locate him and want your help in the search.

He has been reported missing since Monday of this week.

He is dark in complexion, of medium build and approximately 5 feet 3 inches tall.

His father, Director of Agriculture Gregory Bailey, says he was last seen in the vicinity of the service station in the close to the Agriculture Ministry Headquarters on Independence Drive.

If you have seen him or know where he is, you are being asked to contact the nearest police station.

