Burton

Missing

The police and the family of 16yr old Brianna Burton are asking for help in knowing her whereabouts.

Brianna was reportedly last seen on 11th July, when she left home wearing a red Nike outfit.

She is clear in complexion and is approximately 4ft- 9ins in height.

Anyone with information that can assist the police and the family may contact the nearest police station or the Youth Intervention Unit at 562-8417

