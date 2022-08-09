FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Ministry of Social Transformation, Human Resource Development and the Blue Economy Capacity Building Series on the Social Protection Act of 2020

Episode two of the Capacity Building Series gives an indept insight into the contributory, non-contributory and the involvement of shock responses within Social Protection. Social Protection is an investment in individuals and families that helps them to survive and thrive. The programmes developed by the Ministry of Social Transformation were created to combat vulnerabilities that occur at any stage of life. These programmes include:

Maternity benefits

School meals

Free education and training

Cash support for vulnerable families

Small business development

Pensioner support

Home placement and repairs

Minister responsible, Hon. Dean Jonas noted that “Catastrophic events and most recently the COVID-19 Pandmeic has further reiterated that anyone can become vulnerable and need social protection. ”

