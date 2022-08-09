FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
Ministry of Social Transformation, Human Resource Development and the Blue Economy Capacity Building Series on the Social Protection Act of 2020
Episode two of the Capacity Building Series gives an indept insight into the contributory, non-contributory and the involvement of shock responses within Social Protection. Social Protection is an investment in individuals and families that helps them to survive and thrive. The programmes developed by the Ministry of Social Transformation were created to combat vulnerabilities that occur at any stage of life. These programmes include:
Maternity benefits
School meals
Free education and training
Cash support for vulnerable families
Small business development
Pensioner support
Home placement and repairs
Minister responsible, Hon. Dean Jonas noted that “Catastrophic events and most recently the COVID-19 Pandmeic has further reiterated that anyone can become vulnerable and need social protection. ”
