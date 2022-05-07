Ministry of Legal Affairs refutes Council notice inviting Barbudans to apply for lands on the sister isle

Walker

It has been brought to the attention of the Ministry of Legal Affairs that without lawful direction, Authority or approval the Barbuda Council has issued a Notice to Barbudans only that they are eligible to own land in the Grovner Area.

The Notice which was signed and stamped by Barbuda’s Council Secretary Amy George reads as follows;

“Are you a Barbudan and interested in owning a piece of land in Grovna Area? All you have to do to be eligible is to be a Barbudan. Come in to the Agriculture Lands and Forestry Office to pick-up a form and it is that easy.”

The Ministry wishes to advise that the Notice is without lawful effect and is requesting that the Council desists from this course of action since there has been no approval from the central government in that regard.

