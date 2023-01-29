Ministry of Health cancels HPV testing on Sunday

Due to the high volume of women who turned up for HPV testing on Saturday 28th January, we will not be able to offer HPV testing Sunday 29th January.

We have no more kits to do HPV tests at this time but we will be sure to let the public know when it will be available again.

As a result, women who present themselves can only be offered pap smears and breast examination.We do apologize for any inconvenience caused.

