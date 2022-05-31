Ministry of Health announces second Covid-19 booster shots for specific groups

The Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment announces that the Ministry will begin the administering of second Covid-19 booster vaccines on June 1 2022 to specific groups.

This policy is being implemented by the Government on the heels of recommendations made by the National Technical Working Group and the Senior Medical Technicians within the Ministry.

The Covid-19 Booster vaccines will be administered to vulnerable groups within the society. These include healthcare providers, persons over the age of fifty years and immunocompromised persons such as cancer patients, renal dialysis patients, persons living with HIV/AIDS and persons receiving immune-suppressive therapy.

In order to be considered eligible for the booster vaccine, one must have received their second dose of a two-dose vaccine or a single dose of a one-dose vaccine atleast six (6) months ago.

The booster vaccines will be administered at the Multipurpose Cultural and Exhibition Centre and the Villa Polyclinic from Mondays to Thursdays from 9am to 4:30pm and on Fridays from 9am to 3pm.

