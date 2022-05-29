Ministry of Health addresses concerns regarding Baby Formula Shortage

Baby Formula Shortage

There continues to be a shortage of baby formula due to supply chain issues and the recent recall of infant formula by a leading manufacturer.

In light of the ongoing shortage, the Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment is aware of the concern that families have about feeding their babies at this time.

During this challenging time here are some things that families can do:

If breastfeeding, continue to do so once possible – While we recognize that this is not an option for everyone, we would like to encourage those who are breastfeeding to continue to do so for at least the first six months of your babies’ life.

If struggling to find baby formula check smaller shops and pharmacies which may still have in stock.

If your regular brand is not available it is okay to switch to another brand

If the stage of formula currently used is not available discuss with your healthcare provider before upgrading or downgrading to another stage

Consult a Paediatrician if your baby requires a specialized formula

If no formula can be found consider sharing or borrowing unopened cans with other families in your network

DO NOT:

o Make your own formula or water it down to stretch it out

o Use expired formula

o Use goat, cow or plant-based milk as a formula substitute for babies under one

o Give toddler formula to infants under one year

o Give cereal to infants under six months

o Give tea or porridge such as cornmeal and green fig to infants under six months

These options can lead to poor growth and serious health problems

If you have continued concerns do speak to your Paediatrician or District Nurse Midwife at your community clinic.

The Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates as they become available.

