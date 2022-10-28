Ministry Of Education Celebrates – National Robotics Team

The Ministry of Education and Sports under the leadership of the Honorable Daryll Matthew, celebrates the achievements of Teyanna Nathaniel (Team Leader), Ethan Bailey (Engineer), Deshini Charles (Programmer) and Leyla Reid (Designer) – four students who would have competently and skillfully represented Antigua and Barbuda at the 2022 FIRST Global Challenge held in Geneva, Switzerland. The focus of this year’s robotic challenge was, “Carbon Capture.”

As one of the highlights during its inaugural STEM Infused Summer Camp, the Ministry of Education would have enrolled our 200 students and afforded the opportunity for capacity building in the following areas – Computer Assembly, Coding, Photography, Videography, Graphics Design, Mobile App and Web Development, Esports, Robotics, 3D printing and Virtual and Augment Reality.

Having seen the enthusiasm of the students in the area of robotics, the Ministry would have invested a sum of Twenty-Seven Thousand Eastern Caribbean Dollars towards the realization of the team travelling to Geneva to participate in this year’s FIRST Global challenge.

The Ministry is committed to the needed curriculum transformation which creates the authentic learning experience for each student.

The Ministry also commits to building the needed skills for the future, so that the current students, the next iteration of the workforce, can be fully equipped to negotiate the emerging jobs.

Congratulations

Dadli Bots!

