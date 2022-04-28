Ministry of Agriculture mourns passing of Charlesworth Grant

The Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries, and Barbuda Affairs announces the passing of our colleague and friend, Mr. Charlesworth Grant.

We express sincere condolences to his family, staff, colleagues, and friends.

The sector has lost a valuable wealth of knowledge and commitment!

This ministry mourns this untimely loss and will seek to provide related support and updates.

May his soul rest in Eternal Peace

