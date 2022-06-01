MINISTER DR. MICHAEL BROWNE RE-ESTABLISHES LINKS AND REIGNITES THE SPIRIT OF CARNIVAL FOR 2022

With a mandate to beginning the journey of ‘Reigniting the Spirit’, Minister Dr. Michael Browne along with Marketing and Public Relations Manager, Roger Perry, have started a series of meetings and media interviews to reintroduce and re-establish relationships for Carnival 2022 and beyond.

Starting with an explosive meeting with media and carnival personality, Natasha Marcelle, of Redd Entertainment, on VP Records Radio Station, Minister Browne shared all the reasons why listeners needed the taste of Antigua and Barbuda and specifically why they had to be in Antigua for Carnival 2022.

Minister Browne, shared plans for Carnival 2022, highlighting the record number of pre-carnival fetes, the opportunities for mas, a taste of new plans for steel pan, and as well as the other available opportunities that exists in Antigua’s carnival. Marketing Manager, Roger Perry, also shared the schedule of events for Carnival, highlighting the new initiatives being undertaken.

Minister Browne was commended on being an excellent Ambassador for Antigua and Barbuda, for not only highlighting Carnival but also the many activities associated with the Caribbean’s greatest summer festival.

During the interview, the carnival influencer, Natasha Marcelle, confirmed that this will be her first time participating in Antigua’s carnival. And, with her reach of over 400,000 carnival followers and VP Radio diaspora listeners across the tri-state area and beyond, she and her team promise a social media live presence during the entire carnival celebrations.

Minister Browne and his team also met with Tyra Mason, manager and coordinator of ‘Antigua Day’ celebration in New York. During the meeting, she outlined past challenges that they faced in hosting the event but focused on the opportunities for showcasing Antiguan and Barbudan talent and culture within the tri-state area.

Having re-established a Memorandum of Understanding with the Ministry of Creative Industries and Innovations, and ‘Antigua Day’, it was decided that the 2022 celebrations would be extended in partnership with the Ministry as it will assist in further marketing the launch of Carnival 2023. This move will undoubtedly build international confidence.

CLICK HERE TO JOIN OUR WHATSAPP GROUP