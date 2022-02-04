Met office predicts worst swell event of the season

Urgent – Marine Weather Message

High Surf Warning

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services

11:45 AM Friday 4 February 2022

…High surf warning goes into effect Friday night for the British Virgin Islands, Anguilla and Barbuda…

Locations to be affected: Reefs and especially exposed northern and eastern coastlines with relatively

shallow, gentle to moderately sloping, nearshore areas.

Timing: This evening until Saturday night for the British Virgin Islands, Anguilla and Barbuda and Friday

around midnight until around 2 am Sunday morning for Antigua.

Synopsis: Moderate long period swells are expected to reach the area and affect mainly northern and eastern

coastlines. The threat level to the life, livelihood, property and infrastructure of those using the affected

coastlines is forecast to rise to high, with the potential for extensive impacts. These swells are expected to

cause life-threatening surfs and rip currents for affected coastlines. A high surf warning means that

dangerous battering surfs of over 3 metres or over 10 feet will affect some coastlines in the warning area,

producing hazardous conditions. This warning will likely be extended to Antigua by Saturday morning.

Seas (significant wave heights): 2 to 3 metres (7 to 10 feet), occasionally or locally reaching near 4 metres

(13 feet). Swell period: 9 to 15 seconds. Swells: North-northeast at 1.8 to 2.7 metres (6 to 9 feet) and

occasionally higher.

Surfs (breaking swells): Over 3 metres (over 10 feet). These conditions will be very conducive for dangerous

rip currents. Please note that surfs could be as much as twice the height of swells, depending on the

bathymetry of the nearshore areas.

Coastal flooding: High tides combined with onshore wind and swell actions will result in coastal flooding and

beach erosion.

Potential Impacts: Loss of life-strong currents that can carry even the strongest swimmers out to sea; injuries

to beachgoers; beach erosion; sea water splashing onto low lying coastal roads; beach closures; disruptions

to marine recreation and businesses; financial losses; damage to coral reefs; salt-water intrusion and

disruptions to potable water from desalination. High surfs can knock spectators off exposed rocks and jetties.

Breaking waves may occasionally impact harbours making navigating the harbour channel dangerous.

Precautionary actions: No one should enter the waters of the main warning areas. All are also urged to stay

away from rocky and or coastal structures along affected coastlines.

Rip currents are powerful channels of water flowing quickly away from shore, which occur most often at low

spots or breaks in the sandbar and near structures such as groins, jetties and piers. If caught in a rip current,

relax and float. Don’t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable

to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help.

Please continue to monitor these hazardous, life-threatening marine conditions. Stay tuned to updates

coming out of the Meteorological Office via antiguamet.com, twitter.com/abmetservice and

facebook.com/abmetservice. Also, stay tuned to ABS Radio and TV along with other media platforms for

updates.

Forecaster: Dale Destin

