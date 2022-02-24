Meaningful opposition Alliance (in Antigua-Barbuda) out of the question for upcoming Elections

Could be on the cards for 2026 and beyond

By Arvel Grant, Political and current Affairs Analyst

Through the 1980s and into the 1990s, opposition parties in Antigua-Barbuda struggled against the election’s machinery of the labour Party. Indeed, between1989 and 1994, Mr. Spencer and the then representative from Barbuda, were the lone voices on the opposition benches. It took the strength of character and union-honed skills of Mr. spencer to bring the very splintered parts of the opposition parties together into what we now know as the UPP. The united opposition (eventually) rested political power from the Alp after almost 30 years, culminating with the Baldwin Spencer led administration taking office in 2004; Bearly hanging on for a second term, losing to the labour party in 2014.

Given the dominant electoral performance, of the Gaston Browne led ABlP since 2014, it may require a strong united and sustained opposition to rest political power from the labour party in the foreseeable future.

Since its high-point in 2004, the UPP has been losing popular support at each general elections: 21,892 in 2004, 21,239 in 2009, 17,868 in 2014 and 14,440 in 2018.

To add insult to injury, in 2018, the UPP narrowly held on to a single seat (all Saints East and St Luke’s) . A constituency which the party seized from Ms Jo-Anne Massiah, whom the UPP expelled from its ranks after Team Massiah, disputed the conduct of the Party’s leadership elections; Following its 2014 defeat at the hands of the labour party.

As the UPP continues to loos popular support at successive General elections, Many believe that thousands of the party’s supporters, are angry with the UPP because of how badly Massiah and her supporters were treated.

In the meantime, the Government, and the people of Antigua-Barbuda, have been able to achieve better than 62% vaccination rate, against the COVID virus, among the highest in the Caribbean and other developing countries.

This achievement allows the (cautious) reopening of the economy, with the prospect of normalization, barring outbreak of a more infectious and deadly strain of the COVID virus, in the foreseeable future.

As Antigua-Barbuda prepares for general elections, due by 2023, but expected any time now, the opposition parties appear as splintered, as they were during the 1980s and into the 1990s.

This writer believes that only a: Carefully crafted, legally binding and well publicized collaboration agreement between the main opposition parties (including the BPM, DNA and UPP, offers any reasonable chance, of restoring meaningful multi-party parliamentary democracy, in Antigua-Barbuda. That then offers the possibility of victory for the opposition forces, 5 or 10 years down the road.

It is my considered opinion, that, there is definitely not enough time (to the next general elections) for the parties to: Build trust, agree a framework for negotiations, Negotiate and sell meaningful policy compromises to their supporters; agree leadership structures (with multiple deputy political leaders) Share constituency allocations; Design a joint manifesto, Agree ministerial allocations (in case of victory at the polls) and calibrate campaign messaging. Of course, none of that will happen until “the boss lady sings”

Furthermore, any meaningful alliance among Antigua-Barbuda’s opposition parties, will need at least 3-5 years to jell. Remember that the first UPP administration descended into dramatic and disturbing in-fighting at the level of Cabinet after only a few months in office, even though the party had more than 10 years to “jell”

Arvel Grant, Political and Current Affairs Analyst

