MBS stages Fitness Challenge as last activity for this year and invites residents to walk, run or ride to Long Bay next weekend

Dr. Janelle Charles-Williams, the Communications and Marketing Manager at the Medical Benefits Scheme (MBS), says a reunion walk, run, or ride fitness challenge will wind up the Prevention Unit’s activities for this year.

Over the summer, a walk and a ride were held, Charles-Williams says, and the persons who participated are being invited and encouraged to take part in this final “Las’ lap” event.

The challenge will be held this Saturday, November 26, at three different starting points, in order to accommodate all levels of fitness.

The end point is Long Bay, and persons can opt to start from the MBS headquarters whether they choose to walk, run, or ride.

The second starting point is the Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Ground, and the third is in Glanvilles, next to the gas station.

Those who decide to start at the Scheme’s headquarters on Nevis Street will move off at 4 a.m., after a five-minute warm-up, Dr. Charles-Williams says.

To take on this challengeh, Dr. Charles-Williams advises that participants may sign up as teams.

She notes that physical activity is vital to a healthy lifestyle and, therefore, residents should come out and take part in this MBS activity.

Source: Real News

