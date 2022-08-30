Max Fernandez annual Back to School Drive

The Parliamentary Representative for St Johns Rural North continues his giving ways for the 7th consecutive year, but dishing out hundreds of school supplies and backpacks to students just in time for the opening of the new school term.

Charles Max Fernandez has been using his funds to ensure that students are fully equipped with the necessities for the classrooms.

“This is been another year of back-to-school packages for 500 to 600 students in my constituency. I am happy that I can assist at a time when the global challenges have resulted in higher prices on all goods worldwide,” Fernandez told antigua.news.

The first stop was in the Cedar Valley community. The next stop will be the Yorks Community Center.

Fernandez said education has always been the passport for the future.

