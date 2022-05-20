John

REAL NEWS: Mary John will face a judge and jury in the High Court come September, as her matter, too, was committed to the September Criminal Assizes on May 19.

The social and community activist is facing charges related to contravening the Electronic Crimes Act, an offence allegedly committed in October 2021.

John is accused of circulating false messages about a young woman via her social media page and with the use of an electronic system, in relation to the Jane Finch murder case.

Finch, 66, of Piccadilly, was found dead in her home.

John mis-identified the complainant as the person accused of the crime and posted her name and photograph. The post made the rounds via social media platforms, although John had removed it from her Facebook page.

The woman later reported the matter to the Police, and investigations were launched, leading to John being arrested and charged.

The penalty for this offence is $500,000 or six years in prison, or both, if tried in the High Court. It could have been tried in the Magistrates’ Court, but the prosecution opted to proceed indictably.

