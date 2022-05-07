Marshall announces state-of-the-art Early Childhood Development Centre for Bolans Village

Samantha Marshall:

It's with delight that I announce that a state-of-the-art Early Childhood Development Centre will be built in Bolans Village.

The government is committed to providing quality education and care to our children, even from the foundation of their growth and development.

Moreover, this is another promise delivered in my mission to level up opportunities for children in St Mary’s South and beyond.

This new development follows the recent renovation and expansion of the St Mary’s Secondary School into one of the finest schools in Antigua and Barbuda.

More details will follow as to the features of the centre.

