Market Street business burglarized and nearly $85k in cash taken; empty safe discovered on Meat Market premises

About $85,000 allegedly has been stolen from a business place in St. John’s.

REAL News understands that a clothing store located on Market Street was broken into sometime between 5:30 p.m. on August 22 and 9 a.m. the following day, and a safe containing the money was taken.

The intruders allegedly used an implement to pick the lock of a glass door in order to enter the building.

Having entered the store, the perpetrators reportedly removed the safe – containing EC$60,000 and US$9,000.00 in cash, as well as a FirstCaribbean International Bank cheque book – from the manager’s office.

The safe and cheque book were subsequently found on the premises of the Meat Market and, reportedly, a pre-signed cheque had been removed from the book. Reports are that a hard object had been used to pry open the safe

The Police are conducting investigations into the matter.

