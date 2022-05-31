Man tells police he is not the wanted man despite striking similarities

David Michael Ditzen has issued an early warning to law enforcement that he is not wanted man Rickardo Bassawan.

In a facebook post today, Ditzen informs the police to be attentive while the launch a manhunt for the Guyanese native Bassawan.

Wanted

A Wanted bulletin is issued by the police for the immediate arrest of 27yr-old Rickardo Bassawan of Bennett Street, Villa.

Bassawan escaped from police custody earlier this afternoon in Potters, after he was being transported to Her Majesty’s Prison.

He appeared at District “B” Court today on a charge of Aggravated Robbery, he allegedly committed at Jolly Harbour last Saturday. He was denied bail and was ordered to be remanded to prison.

The now fugitive was last seen wearing a yellow shirt and a green pair of sweatpants. He is fair in complexion and slimly build, with a plaited hairstyle.

Anyone with information as to his whereabouts is asked to contact the nearest police station or call Crimestoppers at 800-Tips (8477).

