Man stabbed in the chest at West Bus Station

Wounding Incident

A 42yr old fisherman of Golden Grove is nursing a chest wound, following an alleged altercation at the West Bus Station Tuesday evening.

The man who owns and operates a boat in the area, was reportedly injured with a sharp object by another man, who also works on the said fishing vessel.

He was transported to the Sir Lester Bird Medical Center by the EMS, where he was treated.

A medical doctor at the hospital reported that his wound is not life-threatening.

A male suspect of Bendals is currently being sought by the police in connection with the ongoing investigation

Support Antigua Newsroom from as little as $5 – it only takes a minute. If you can, please consider supporting us with a regular amount each month. Thank you.