Man slams his head into a cement block

A man from the Belmont area is now unconscious in hospital after reportedly hitting his head on a cement block after using illicit drugs.

News reports say the man began behaving erratically after using the narcotic and slammed his head into a cement block.

He sustained several injuries, including a fractured skull and lacerations to his forehead.

The Emergency Medical Services rushed to the scene shortly after 8 Wednesday evening. Ambulances responded to several incidents during a 2-hour period late Wednesday evening into night.

