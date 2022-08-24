Man held in custody while Police investigate allegations of a brutal sexual assault against a woman known to him

Two sexual assaults are under investigation, with one of the alleged attackers in custody, assisting the Police with their inquiries into the assault on the female victim.

The 48-year-old woman is said to be familiar with the man she has accused of indecently assaulting her.

Reports say she was at home alone when the man came by and asked for her husband. Allegedly, he proceeded to push her into the kitchen and pinned her to the floor, while touching her about the body and demanding sex.

However, the woman managed to get him off her by distracting him and then running, locking the kitchen door behind her. However, the determined man allegedly ran to the front door, pushed his arms through an open window, and unlocked it.

Reports say the woman was able to run from the house; but her attacker pursued and grabbed her. Allegedly, he then threw her down and began to choke her, resulting in injuries to her neck for which she had to be treated by a doctor.

After a report of the incident was made, the Police conducted a search for the man, found at his residence, and took him into custody.

This offence reportedly occurred on the afternoon of August 23.

Meanwhile, a 35-year-old man allegedly was sexually molested by another man with whom he, too, is familiar.

Reportedly this offence occurred on the night of August 20 in a southeast community and is considered an act of buggery.

