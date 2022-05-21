Man found not guilty of grabbing woman’s vagina

MAN ACQUITTED IN INDECENT ASSAULT CASE AFTER 4-DAY TRIAL

A 44 year old man has been freed of indecent assault after a 4-day trial in the High Court.

He had been charged with indecently assaulting a 42 year old woman by allegedly “grabbing her by her vagina”.

The alleged incident happened between March and April 2018, but the matter was reported to police in December 2020.

Attorney Wendel Robinson was the defendant’s attorney in the matter tried before Madame Justice Annmarie Smith.

The jury, comprising 4 males and 5 females, returned a not guilty verdict after deliberating for close to three hours on Friday. (STATE MEDIA)

