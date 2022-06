Police Probe Suspicious Death of Bathlodge Man

The police are continuing their probe into the death of 37yr old Craig Samuel of Bathlodge.

Samuel was discovered by a relative hanging from a Ginep tree some distance away from his home Tuesday afternoon.

It was reported that he was last seen alive sometime after 3 pm on Saturday.

A doctor arrived on the scene and pronounced him dead approximately 6:03 pm.

CLICK HERE TO JOIN OUR WHATSAPP GROUP