Man found guilty of unlawfully confining his girlfriend

The content originally appeared on: Antigua News Room
OBSERVER NEWSCO: A man has been remanded to Her Majesty’s Prison after a jury found him guilty of unlawfully confining his girlfriend to his home in 2017. CLICK HERE TO JOIN WHAT’S APP GROUP Cleofoster Lionel Waldron stood trial this week before Justice Ann-Marie Smith on two counts of unlawful confinement and, after three days […]