Man drowns near Bird Island

The police are investigating an apparent drowning incident of a Dominican male just off the east coast of Antigua in the vicinity of Bird Island.

A report of the incident was made to the Parham Police Station around 1:40 pm on Monday 13th February

More details will be provided at a later update.

