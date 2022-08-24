Man dies in Lower Gambles house fire

FATALITY FROM FIRE IN LOWER GAMBLES

One man is dead following a house fire in Lower Gambles on Wednesday night.

Fire Chief, Assistant Commissioner of Police Elvis Weaver told state media that a man perished in the blaze when the wooden structure he occupied became engulfed in flames.

ACP Weaver said residents in the area have reported that the man lived alone.

The cause of the blaze has not yet been determined but firefighters and operatives from the Criminal Investigations Department are poring over the scene for clues as their probe begins.

We will have more information as it becomes available.

