Man critically injured after hit and run

An appeal for information and assistance has gone out following a hit and run accident over the weekend. CLICK HERE TO JOIN WHATS APP GROUP

It is reported that “at about 10:50 last evening a black car entering Falmouth Harbour not far from Falmouth Harbour Marina, venue for the A&B Annual Fishing Tournament, struck a French fisherman, participant in the tournament, severely critically injuring him.

It was a hit-and-run incident.

Anyone witnessing anything that could possibly shed any light on this horrible tragedy, please contact the police soonest.

Anyone with CCTV cameras in the area, please review for same.”

CLICK HERE TO JOIN OUR WHATSAPP GROUP