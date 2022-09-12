Man being questioned in Pillar Rock double murders is convicted for drug possession, then returned to police custody

REAL NEWS-As investigations into the double murder of two Mexicans continue, REAL News understands that a co-worker of both men – who is being questioned as a suspect – has been arrested and charged for a different offence.

The man, who reportedly holds a managerial position at the Royalton Resort, was picked up the morning after the shooting, September 7, on the job.

A source claims that the three men had been involved in a feud for some time.

However, although the man remains tight lipped with investigators, the source alleges that, at one point during the questioning, he placed himself, alone, on a secluded beach in the Pillar Rock area, at the time of the murders.

Further, the source alleges that the man’s fiancée, with whom he shares a child, could not account for his whereabouts on the night of the double homicides.

Police investigations reportedly led officers to a house where the man claims he resides by himself and where a large quantity of drugs reportedly was found.

It is alleged that lawmen took into custody over 400 grammes of compressed cannabis, found at the property on September 8.

Accordingly, the man was charged for having the illegal substance in his possession and taken before Chief Magistrate Joanne Walsh in the St. John’s Magistrate’s Court on Monday, September 12.

The suspect was convicted and fined $10,000, which he has to pay before the end of December or be imprisoned for 18 months.

Sources say that, following his court appearance, he was taken back into police custody.

Unconfirmed reports allege that the man was deported from Canada after conviction for a serious crime.

Meanwhile, a coroner’s inquest into the death of both men – Cesar Santos Ramirez, 36, and Ronaldo Emmanuel Sandoval Stone, 39 – was also held on Monday by Coroner Joanne Walsh and a small jury panel.

The bodies were examined at the Barnes Funeral Home before the panel was dismissed.

The victims – who reportedly were managers at the Royalton Resort – were shot to death at their usual residence at the Pillar Rock Hotel, in Dieppe Bay, Five Islands.

At about 10 p.m. on the night in question, reports say that a call was placed to the Grays Farm Police Station by a hotel manager, claiming that Santos, a guest at the hotel, had been found floating face down in the pool.

Four loud explosions had been heard before the report was made, and Santos is said to have sustained a gunshot wound to the right temple.

Sandoval Stone was not discovered until much later, reportedly due to the volume of blood in the pool and the fact that his body had sunk to the bottom.

It was later determined that he had been shot multiple times: to his left ear and twice to his back.

CLICK HERE TO JOIN OUR WHATSAPP GROUP