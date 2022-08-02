Lyricks Man Wins Road March Title

Meantime Lyricks Man has said thanks to fans for their support:

What a way to celebrate my 20th Anniversary of voluntarily making my contribution to ANTIGUA’s Carnival.

Thank you Jah, my Mother, my immediate family, my future half, my LSA FAM, my INET family, my fans, supporters; and you too my HATERS, I love you all.

I understood the assignment that night, studied the CRITERIA, executed it well and the judges results spoke for itself.

It’s now permanently etched in the books of History; LyricksMan crowned KING of JUMPY!

CLICK HERE TO JOIN OUR WHATSAPP GROUP