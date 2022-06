The content originally appeared on: Antigua News Room

HAROLD LOVELL: “I extend condolences to nationals of the Dominican Republic who are observing a period of mourning on the unfortunate death of Hon. Jorge Mera, Minister of Environment and Natural Resources.

Today I visited the Embassy in St. John’s to sign the Book of Condolences.

May his soul rest in peace.”

