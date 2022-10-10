Lovell says PM Browne should just call the elections and stop the gimmickry and trickery

The list of promises made by Prime Minister Gaston Browne on ABS Television on Sunday night, October 9, is nothing but electioneering, says Harold Lovell, Political Leader of the United Progressive Party (UPP), as he makes another call for Browne to call the elections now.

Among several other undertakings, Browne promised to settle back pay to civil servants and debts to creditors and to increase the minimum wage.

However, Lovell says these promises are merely election gimmicks by a desperate government that knows it is about to lose power. And while the Prime Minister has expressed confidence in winning all 17 electoral seats, he appears to be running scared, the UPP Leader says.

Accordingly, Lovell says the Browne Administration is hoping its promises will secure a win at the polls. But, he adds, the people will no longer be fooled by these types of trickery.

Meanwhile, Lovell says that certain utterances that PM spouted on national television made no sense – especially borrowing money to fulfill some of these promises. He notes that it is citizens and residents who will have to repay these loans – out of the same monies they are now being promised.

The Political Leader adds that the timing of these promises – on the eve of general elections – is suspect, and it shows that the Labour Party Government is doing everything to remain in power.

Lovell notes that the UPP has no issue with the relief now being offered to residents; but such assistance should have been granted some time ago, he says, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic.-REAL NEWS

