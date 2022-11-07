Lovell says padding of Voters List is part of ALP playbook, but it will not get away with attempts to steal the elections

Amid reports of voter-padding efforts in Barbuda, the Political Leader of the United Progressive Party (UPP), Harold Lovell, says the Antigua Labour Party (ALP) will not get away with attempts to steal the general elections.

Similar reports have been made on Antigua, and Lovell says there should be heightened awareness of these efforts, with the elections being imminent.

According to reports, Antiguan residents working on the Peace Love and Happiness (PLH) project in Barbuda have been attempting to register on the sister-island – a plan hinted at by Prime Minister Browne months ago.

Lovell says he is not surprised at this move by the Labour Party, since voter padding has been a part of its political playbook for decades.

However, he notes that quite a number of persons who attempted to get onto the Barbuda register have been rejected, according to discussions he has had with members of the Barbuda People’s Movement (BPM), the incumbent political party.

It appears that the Labour Party’s attempt to inflate the Barbuda list is backfiring, Lovell says; and he notes that the law is clear regarding eligibility for registration in a constituency.

Meanwhile, the UPP Political Leader is calling on citizens and residents to be on their guard and not allow Browne and his candidates to entice them with money at this time.

Lovell says this is the ALP norm: Giveaways now and then trampling on voters for the five years before another election.

