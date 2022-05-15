Lovell responds to Melford Nicholas on littering claims

·1 min read
Home
Local News
Lovell responds to Melford Nicholas on littering claims
The content originally appeared on: Antigua News Room
Dear Mr Nicholas:   For your information, the UPP City East Branch held it’s inaugural Kite flying fun day from 12 noon until 4pm on Easter Sunday, almost two months ago. It was one of two events held at the venue that day. CLICK HERE TO JOIN WHATS APP GROUP   As a responsible community […]