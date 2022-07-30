Lovell is out of his depths: PM Browne responds to Lovell on ECAB statements

Prime Minister Gaston Browne has responded to statements made by UPP Leader Harold Lovell about government shares in ECAB.

Browne said:

“This Dude, Lovell is out of his depths and is clueless about national ownership and empowerment.

He is now holding us to the same failures of the UPP administration, in which they borrowed hundreds of millions from the domestic banks, thereby crowding out local investments.

Supreme idiocy, holding ABLP to his/UPP standards of failure, corruption and mismanagement.”

