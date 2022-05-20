Love Lane launched for Antigua and Barbuda’s Romance Month in June

The Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority in partnership with the Antigua and Barbuda Airport Authority has launched a ‘Love Lane’ fast track service for couples travelling to the destination during Antigua and Barbuda’s Romance Month in June. CLICK HERE TO JOIN OUR WHATSAPP GROUP.

Couples entering the ‘Love Lane’ on arrival at the award-winning V.C. Bird International Airport from June 1 – June 30, will be fast-tracked through immigration via a special couples-only lane for the month of June celebrations.

The ‘Love Lane’ experience will be open to couples traveling to Antigua and Barbuda to get married, to celebrate their honeymoon or to enjoy a romantic escape. Couples are encouraged to pre-register prior to travel via the registration link that can be found here.

Couples who pre-register for the complimentary service will receive a confirmation email containing a digital E-Card which they must present upon arrival, in order to receive the fast-track service.

“We want all couples visiting Antigua and Barbuda to feel the love starting from the moment they arrive in the country. Romance month has been a fixture on the marketing calendar for over 10 years and now that we are moving beyond the pandemic and couples can now begin to plan their special occasions again, we want them to think of enchanting Antigua and Barbuda”, says Shermain Jeremy, Special Projects and Events Marketing Manager within the Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority.

Chief Executive Officer of the Antigua and Barbuda Airport Authority Euletta Francis says, “We are once again delighted to be partnering with the Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority in yet another initiative that promises to enrich the experience of visitors arriving at the V.C Bird International Airport.”

Romance Month is celebrated for the entire month of June each year and seeks to position Antigua and Barbuda as the premiere romance destination in the world. This year’s celebration will see the return of special promotions such as the celebrity destination wedding and a global romance webinar for all trade partners across the major source markets.

