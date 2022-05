The content originally appeared on: Antigua News Room

Another citizen has become a member of the Centenarians’ Club.

Louisa Simon of the Bronx, New York, formerly of Villa, is today celebrating 100 years of life.

She is the country’s 23rd living centenarian, according to the Citizens’ Engagement Divison.

Photo credit: Community Development and Citizens’ Engagement Divison.

